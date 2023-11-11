Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

