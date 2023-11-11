Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells $517,549.24 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $109.02 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

