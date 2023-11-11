Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells $517,549.24 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $109.02 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

