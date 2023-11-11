STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Director Purchases C$42,200.00 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company has a market cap of C$303.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.41. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$6.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

