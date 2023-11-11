Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

SSL opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

