Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,150 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 394% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,285 put options.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTR opened at $53.54 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 876,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,298,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,572,000 after purchasing an additional 163,619 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.