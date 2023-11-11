StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 749,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

