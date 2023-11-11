StockNews.com Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to “Strong-Buy”

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

CX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after buying an additional 15,656,187 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

