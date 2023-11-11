StockNews.com Upgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Hold

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Regis Stock Performance

RGS opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Regis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Regis by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,855,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 315,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regis by 392.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

