StockNews.com Upgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Hold

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Regis Stock Performance
RGS opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.91.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
