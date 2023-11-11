Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,154.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of SURDF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
