Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after acquiring an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Compass Point cut their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

