Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

