Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.63 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter.

SLF stock opened at C$65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 51.74 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.52. The firm has a market cap of C$38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

