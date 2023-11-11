Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.63 per share for the quarter.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
SLF stock opened at C$65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 51.74 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.52. The firm has a market cap of C$38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
