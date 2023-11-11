SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 213,477 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 273,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $731.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

