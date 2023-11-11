SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 10.7%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 264,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,067,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get SunOpta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.