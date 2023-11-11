Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

