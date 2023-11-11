Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

SHO stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 943,686 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

