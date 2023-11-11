Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $31,868.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 135,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,473.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $31,868.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 135,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,473.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,394 shares of company stock worth $3,149,994. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 723,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

