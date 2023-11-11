Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

