Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Critical Comparison

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Talanx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $406.22 million 1.07 $88.11 million $0.12 9.25 Talanx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Talanx.

This table compares Waterdrop and Talanx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 13.47% 8.20% 6.56% Talanx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waterdrop and Talanx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talanx 0 1 2 0 2.67

Waterdrop presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 152.25%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Talanx.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Talanx on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance. The company also provides bancassurance products; unit linked life insurance, annuity and risk insurance, and long term and occupational disability insurance products; and personal accident insurance. In addition, it offers property and casualty, marine and aviation, credit and surety, agriculture, structured, and life and health reinsurance, as well as engages in the facultative and nat cat, and asset management businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Talanx AG operates as a subsidiary of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.

