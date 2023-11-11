Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $29.00. Tapestry shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 649,382 shares changing hands.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Tapestry by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

