TD Securities Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$96.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$85.86.

Shares of SJ opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$45.95 and a 52 week high of C$84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.33.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

