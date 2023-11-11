TD Securities Trims Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Target Price to C$3.75

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0967239 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
