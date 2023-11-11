Telsey Advisory Group Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s current price.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.82. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.