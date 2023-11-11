Telsey Advisory Group Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $18.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s current price.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.82. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.