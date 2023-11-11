Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.