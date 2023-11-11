Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 916 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

