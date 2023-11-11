Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

