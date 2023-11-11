Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

