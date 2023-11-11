Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in THOR Industries by 3,413.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $91.32 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.