Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $92,475.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,770.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

