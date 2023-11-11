Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,123 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

