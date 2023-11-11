Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

AEE stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.