Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

