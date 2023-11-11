Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.