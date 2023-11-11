Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $131.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.