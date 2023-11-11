Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.42 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,728,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,160 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.