Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

