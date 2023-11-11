Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.44 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $94.77 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

