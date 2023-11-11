Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.72 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,068,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

