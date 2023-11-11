Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,896,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $29.53 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

