Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.