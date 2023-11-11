Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,453,000 after purchasing an additional 446,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 398.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

