Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

