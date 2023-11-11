Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 107 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

