Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 249 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

