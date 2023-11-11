Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

