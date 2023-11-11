Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

