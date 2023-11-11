Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

