Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $90.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.