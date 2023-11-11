Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,094 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,770,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 653,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 884,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.