Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,315 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avis Budget Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAR opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.55 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
